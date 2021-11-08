Outlet Shoppes at El Paso welcome back Mexican shoppers; Families excited to be back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With reopening of the border for non-essential travel Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are expecting an influx of shoppers from Mexico ahead of holidays.

David Gest, marketing coordinator and spokesperson for the outlets said, they are ready to “roll out the red carpet” and welcome back the long-awaited return of shoppers from across the border.

“El Paso just isn’t the same without our Mexican neighbors and we are so grateful and so happy to welcome them back,” said Gest.

The Outlets are opening up the shopping season for Mexican shoppers today with live music, free pretzels at Aunt Anne’s Pretzels or Cinnabon as well as a coupon booklet at Lee Wrangler.

Shoppers can claim their gifts by showing their Mexican passport.

One shopper from Chihuahua, Lorenzo Limas, came with his family. Limas said they used to visit every six months to buy clothing, especially for his son Andres.

“We are very happy to be here after a long time,” said Andres Limas.

The Outlets will begin working extended hours after Thanksgiving until 9 p.m. Gest points out that the Shoppes have change significantly since the last time the bridges were open.

“Since border travel restrictions went into effect in 2020, new stores have joined the line-up, including Tory Burch, Kreative Klouds, Spencer’s, Heavy D’s, Alibaba’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Charley’s Philly Steaks and The Cosmetic Company…” Gust shared.

“The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is thrilled to be welcoming back its Mexican families…we’re rolling out the red carpet and throwing a Welcome Back party…it’s like an early Christmas present…we just got the news that family is coming back home.” OUTLET SHOPPES AT EL PASO MARKETING coordinator David Gest

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.