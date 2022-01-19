Outlet Shoppes at El Paso rolls out new experiences for 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New features at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are set to start this week, including the introduction of a weekly musical event titled Wine Down Wednesdays.

Every Wednesday, live local musicians will entertain shoppers in the Food Court from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. January and February performances include PIE Music and Saxlectric – two popular groups on the local scene.

This new and pleasant experience with beautiful live music by local artists, tasteful dinner options and adult libations make for an entertaining shopping experience. David Gest, marketing coordinator, the outlet shoppes at el paso

There are new Food Court operators, according to officials, including new additions Charley’s Philly Steaks, Heavy D’s Grill, and Ali Baba’s Express Mediterranean Kitchen, in addition to Sbarro, Yogoberry and Teriyake Bowl, long-time operators at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Red and white wine is also available at Port Oasis.

Shoppers can also register for a chance to win prizes at the event; three winners will be selected every week to receive a $50 gift card along with an exclusive, full-service dining experience inside the shopping center’s winter igloos.

For more information, visit the Outlet Shoppes website.

