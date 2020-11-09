Outdoor markets put on hold by the county order, some still hold events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s order shutting down non-essential businesses deemed outdoor markets as a part of this category, but some markets closed down even before the order.

Leah Valdez, coordinator of the El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market, said she decided to stop all events once the spread of coronavirus started in El Paso.

“There’s nothing at a market that cannot be taken care of virtually. We need to move with the times,” said Valdez.

She said most of her vendors sell items that are not food, so she considers it non-essential, but she understands the financial struggle that her vendors are going through.

“I’m not out of business. It’s my vendors who use this as either supplemental income or for some of them, this is their bread and butter,” explained Valdez, saying she promotes her vendors on the market’s social media page to help them stay afloat and encourage El Pasoans to buy local.

Even though her market has not been holding events for months, she said she noticed some markets in El Paso are still staying open, even after the county order took place.

“It’s just irresponsible to invite people out at a time like this,” said Valdez.

She thinks that the best way to stop the spread is to cancel all events, including the ones that are outdoors, even when the order is not taking place. She said the market coordinators have the responsibility to decide what is best for the community.

Her vendors agree with her despite the hardships they are going through, but she said they are put between “a rock and a hard place.”

In the neighboring state, at Sunland Park, Ardovino’s Farmers Market is still taking place every Saturday.

“We don’t think we’re adding to the problem and the state of New Mexico has deemed farmers markets to be necessary,” said Robert Ardovino, co-owner of Ardovino’s Desert Crossing. “And I think they’re as necessary as any grocery store.”

Ardovino said they are making sure strict safety regulations are utilized at all times and adds that their patrons know what to expect and comply with wearing a mask and socially distancing outside.

He said they are not just looking for business by any means, but that they want to make sure their vendors have an opportunity to sell their produce and have enough customers just to keep them in business.

Though, Ardovino’s wife and Ardovino’s Desert Crossing co-owner, Marina Ardovino, said the market has seen a trend of decreasing numbers of visitors since the spike of COVID-19 cases in El Paso and the county order taking place.

As of right now, the county order imposed by Judge Ricardo Samaniego states that outdoor markets are not exempt by the order and cannot operate. The order is in effect until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., unless it is extended.

