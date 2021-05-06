Outdoor concert event for Mother’s Day at Memorial Park

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate Mother’s Day with a live concert event this Saturday, May 8.

The free outdoor concert will feature live music from local bands. Festivities get underway from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Memorial Park on 1701 N. Copia.

This free outdoor concert will feature live music from the following local bands:

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Siluetas Band

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: La Sonora Magiztral

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Dueto Corazon Latino

9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.: Mariachi Los Arrieros

The concert will take place at the Memorial Reserve section of the park with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. Grilling will not be permitted onsite; however, food trucks will be available to the public.

Visitors will be required to follow all current COVID protocols including face coverings and social distancing.

Upon arrival, visitors will be led and assigned a physically distanced group spot of up to eight people. The group must remain in this spot unless visiting food trucks or restrooms.

