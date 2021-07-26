Out-of-town buyers boost housing market in the Borderland, realtor says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report released shows the median price for a home in El Paso increased compared to the 2020 second quarter to more than $195,000, that’s a 13.5% increase.

“The housing markets increased in most areas around El Paso I would say at least 20,000 to $30,000,” said AMAR Real Estate Group Realtor Tori Lynn Rivera.

The report from Texas Realtors just released compares home sales in El Paso and across Texas to the second quarter in 2020.

It shows that not only are prices of homes increasing but more homes are being sold.

“Multiple buyers going after the same property so in many situations, you’ll be going up against five or six offers so you have to come up with your strongest highest best. And, you know, most of the times buyers are paying their own closing costs,” said Rivera.

Tori Rivera’s advice to people looking to buy a home in this market is be ready to put in an offer.

“Get pre approved fully your underwriters, not just a pre qualification, and the difference between those is a full underwriting approval will come in, stronger,” said Rivera.

She said right now El Pasoans are competing with buyers coming in from out of town who can afford bigger and nicer houses in the borderland versus the west coast.

“There are lots of out of town buyers, in my experience I’ve had several from California who can pay cash,” said RIvera.

Her advice to homeowners thinking about selling is to sell now.

“You’re going to be getting the most equity out of your home right now while there’s still this, you know, bent up tension of buyers,” said Rivera.

El Paso homes are on market 16 days less than they were last year during this time.

