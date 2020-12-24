Our Lady of Mt. Carmel holds in-person Christmas Eve Mass

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Even though many Christmas traditions have been canceled this year, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel is still holding the traditional Christmas Eve Mass.

Father Miguel Briseno said that this year the parish moved the Midnight Mass to 8 p.m. to adhere to the curfew (though County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and the Diocese of El Paso have said the curfew does not apply to those attending Mass) and the church will only be at 25-percent capacity.

The 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Masses will also be streamed on Facebook.

“We want to make sure that we can reach as many people as we can in reference to the pandemic and make sure that people can celebrate the Christmas traditions,” said Briseno.

The traditional Tigua dance will not be held after the Mass.

“It’s not the same when you [don’t] have people physically present, celebrating with us, that brings another energy, on another level , ” added Briseno.

Christmas Eve Mass will also be the grand opening for continuing in-person masses that will also be held at lowered capacity, requiring everyone to wear masks and to social distance.

“It’s a grand opening for Christmas, a great gift to offer to our people,” said Briseno. “Hopefully, this has taught us the things that are important in our life, the things we value most.”

