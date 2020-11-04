EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases reported on a single day.

The City also reported eight new deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 617.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions and include a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s.

The deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather between the second week of October and the first week of November.

The state also reported 438 additional cases that are part of cases from CDC Weeks 34, 41, 42, 43 and 44. We are currently in CDC Week 45.

There are currently 21,902 active cases and 311 individuals in the ICU.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 56,355, of which 33,543 have recovered.

“We are saddened by the ongoing loss of lives due to this pandemic,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease. What we have been asking is for all of us to take an active role in prevention and to take this pandemic seriously. Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus.”

For more COVID-19 information, visit www.epstrong.org or call 21COVID (212-6843).

