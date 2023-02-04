EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31.

The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive hosted in the facility’s training room.

Last year, both the prison and their sister facility hosted blood drives for staff involvement to help battle the blood shortage that was seen in the nation in 2022.

The Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly and his wife who were visiting the facility Tuesday also donated blood. The blood drive took place on the last day of the month in time for National Blood Donor month which is observed in January.

“With the emergency level on most blood types, this blood drive will help us maintain our hospitals and potentially assist those in need during the current severe weather in other parts of the country. Your generosity is deeply appreciated.” said Vitalant Senior Recruitment Representative, Monique Hilverding.