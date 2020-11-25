Oscar Leeser’s mother died of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former Mayor Oscar Leeser confirmed Tuesday that his mother, Rhoberta Leeser, died of COVID-19.

Leeser opened up about his mother’s death during the Northeast Democrat Forum on Tuesday.

“I lost my mom from it. My mother had poor health and once she had COVID-19, she lived about five days with it because it is something that we need to address and we need to address,” said Leeser, president of Hyundai of El Paso. “Not one of us, it doesn’t matter our ZIP code or income or our race, we’re all susceptible to it.”

Leeser announced the news in a Facebook post on Nov. 13.

Rhoberta was a well known figure throughout El Paso, having appeared in commercials for Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai dealerships saying, “My Oscar, he’s such a good boy.”

Leeser is running against incumbent Dee Margo for El Paso Mayor. Early voting for the runoff election begins today.

