Oscar De La Hoya out of the hospital after contracting COVID-19

Oscar De La Hoya, seen here before a workout in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, 2021, said the virus has “really really kicked my a–.” (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he is out of the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

De La Hoya, 48, announced he was not going to be participating in the Sept. 11 bout with Vitor Belfort after he was hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. The boxer took to social media for the announcement where he admitted the virus had taken a toll on his health.

“I mean, what are the chances of me getting COVID? I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked by a–,” De La Hoya said in his Instagram post.

The fighter was in high spirits in his Instagram post on Wednesday announcing his exit from the hospital. He had been in a hospital bed for three days, De La Hoya wrote on Instagram.

“COVID hit me really hard,” De La Hoya said. “I was in the best shape of my life and I really can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

