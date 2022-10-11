EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continued to focus on college-age students with just 28 days left to Election Day, holding a rally at the University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday in his hometown.

O’Rourke’s campaign has hired students more than 50 universities across the state, including UTEP.

“A number of students right here at the University of Texas at El Paso, paying them a good wage and setting very high expectations for their ability to help us turn out these other young voters who will literally provide the margin of victory when we we win,” O’Rourke said.

Last month, O’Rourke went head-to-head with Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the only debate of the campaign. El Paso and immigration was a huge topic during the debate.

“The fact of the matter is, the El Paso mayor a Democrat, the El Paso City Council Democrats, they are now busing more people than the state of Texas is busing. And he’s not calling them out for them out,” said Abbott at the debate in September.



“It’s a completely different program; it is apples to oranges,” said O’Rourke.

KTSM 9 News asked O’Rourke to clarify his comment made during the debate.

“Today before an asylum seeker gets on a bus out of El Paso, they are connected with a resource at their community, city, or state of their destination. What Greg Abbott is doing is just piling all of these asylum seekers onto buses and sending them to the vice president’s house, without telling anybody or New York or DC,” O’Rourke said.

The mayor of New York City is now calling for Texas, including El Paso, to stop sending buses of migrants as the State of Emergency has been declared.

“I think El Paso should only bus to those communities where there is a capacity, where there are either family members or shelters that have asked for or are willing to take in those that they are sending,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke says he will take concrete steps to deal with the immigration surge if elected governor. “Things like a Texas-based guest worker program or addressing family reunification or ensuring that the wait time for an asylum seeker to adjudicate their claim is not 6 years but 6 months or 6 weeks,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke’s plan now is to knock on doors in El Paso for the next few days and then travel again throughout the state of Texas speaking to voters.

