Organizers start GoFundMe to raise money for new flag pole for “Old Glory Memorial”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members in El Paso are trying to raise money to help the El Paso Texas Chapter of Flags Across America raise money for a new flag pole for the “Old Glory Memorial” flag.

Organizers said the flag pole, which is located in northeast El Paso, was damaged by high winds and needs to be replaced.

According to organizers, the estimated cost to replace the flag pole is $150,000. Organizers have set up a GoFundMe which you can find by clicking here.

The “Old Glory Memorial” flag has soared near the El Paso Community College Transmountain campus for 18 years.