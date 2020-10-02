Organizers start GoFundMe to raise money for new flag pole for “Old Glory Memorial”

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members in El Paso are trying to raise money to help the El Paso Texas Chapter of Flags Across America raise money for a new flag pole for the “Old Glory Memorial” flag.

Organizers said the flag pole, which is located in northeast El Paso, was damaged by high winds and needs to be replaced.

According to organizers, the estimated cost to replace the flag pole is $150,000. Organizers have set up a GoFundMe which you can find by clicking here.

The “Old Glory Memorial” flag has soared near the El Paso Community College Transmountain campus for 18 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Bicyclist seriously injured in Socorro hit-and-run

Shooting leaves one dead

charter school enrollment up

Family continues search for missing soldier

Coping with a miscarriage

breast cancer awareness month

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link