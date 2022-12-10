EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. on Friday to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East, just east of Mesa Grande Blvd. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy deceased. Gutierrez was identified to be the alleged driver and has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

According to traffic investigators, the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk that parallels Bataan Memorial East when he was struck by a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling east. According to investigators, the Tahoe veered off the roadway and struck the 16-year-old student. Investigators believe excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash. Alcohol does not appear to have been involved.

Following the fatal crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. The two crashes were likely caused by drivers who were watching police activity on the frontage road and not paying attention to their driving.



