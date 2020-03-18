Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s decision to close bars, lounges, taverns, arcades, and private clubs was reinforced by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego Tuesday afternoon, extending the measures to businesses in unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

In addition to the decision about bars and reduction of service for restaurants, City Council also issued guidance to all workplaces in El Paso, assisted living facilities, and daycare centers.

“These emergency orders are being implemented to help halt the spread of COVID-19. For these measures to be as effective as possible, it is important that residents of all ages answer the call to remain at home unless they need to leave as a necessity,” Ocaranza said. “Our public health team and City Council are doing everything in their power to ensure the community’s health, and everyone must do their part as well to help stop this pandemic.”

The workplace order advises all businesses in El Paso to postpone non-essential work travel, encourage staff to telework if equipped to do so, expand sick leave policies, and implement social distancing measures. These measures include spacing workers at least six-feet-apart, staggering work schedules, limit in-person meetings, and limiting large work-related gatherings larger than ten people.

Employers are also advised to take temperatures and conduct respiratory screening of staff and visitors entering the building.

Daycare centers are ordered to follow guidelines similar to those issued by Texas Health and Human Services on Monday. No more than 20 attendees should be in a room at the same time, lunches should be staggered, and pickup and drop-off should be conducted outside of the building to ensure fewer people come into contact with surfaces inside the facility.

Assisted Living Facilities are instructed to scan residents and attendees daily for temperatures and respiratory symptoms. Staff should wear masks and wash hands thoroughly before entering and after exiting the residents’ rooms.

They also advise facilities to suspend visitor access and arrange for alternate means for family members to communicate with the residents. Exceptions should be made for end-of-life family visits with limited access of visitors to other areas or people inside the facility.