Orangutan at El Paso Zoo turns 36!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the Orangutan’s at the El Paso Zoo, Butch, turned 36 on Thursday, the zookeepers shared the birthday celebration on social media.

On the El Paso Zoo’s Facebook page they shared, “Our now 36-year-old orangutan had a ball at his movie themed party, with high priority on those snacks (popcorn, broccoli, the works.) We aren’t quite sure that he’ll share, but at least he let us take a few photos of his big day before he went off to enjoy all his treats!”

The birthday was celebrated at noon outside of the Orangutan exhibit.

Zoo keepers gifted Butch her favorite snacks, as well as decorated the exhibit.

Happy Birthday Butch!

