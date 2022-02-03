EL PASO (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is expecting 150 people Thursday night, all looking for a warm place to stay.

According to John Martin, deputy director of the center, their mission statement is to never say no to whoever come through their doors. They will also have workers out in the streets to help those who choose to stay outside.

“That street outreach team is equipped as our shelter is, were equipped with extra blankets, we have cold weather clothing whether it be jackets gloves or knit caps.”

Those who have been in the shelter even before the storm, like Rosa Maesa, are grateful to them for allowing them to have a place to stay as well as items to keep them warm.

“Luckily I was able to stay at the shelter and the blankets they provide with they’ve been warm.”

The center is asking for donations of blankets and non-perishable food items that they may be able to give to their residents.

If you do wish to donate, there is a donation center at the front of the building where you can drop off your items.

