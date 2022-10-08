EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is bringing back their most spooktacular event of the year on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event is returning on Sunday, Oct. 23 located at the Coronado Country Club. Operation Pumpkin brings local doctors and physicians together to carve unique Jack-o’-lanterns and auction them off for the Children’s Home. All proceeds from Operation Pumpkin will cover the cost of clothes and shoes for more than 80 children and families served by the Children’s Home throughout the year.

Dr. Edgar L. Perales of Star Kids Pediatric Dentistry participated in Operation Pumpkin last year for his fist time. A fundraiser for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, the event features doctors and physicians who auction off their pumpkin sculptures for a good cause. Dr. Perales will return for this year’s event. Dermatologist Shauna E Goldman displays her completed pumpkin for the 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin, a fundraiser for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. Dr. Goldman will return for this year’s event. Dentist Dr. Paul Ro carved a pumpkin honoring the late former UTEP president Diana Natalicio for the 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin, a fundraiser for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. Dr. Ro will return for this year’s event. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Vourazeris of Ortho El Paso took his practice a step further by “performing a live surgery” on a pumpkin for the 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin, a fundraiser for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. Dr. Vourzaris will return for this year’s event. Pediatrician Dr. Ricardo Reyna works on a pumpkin sculpture to auction off for the 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin, a fundraiser for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. Reyna will return for this year’s event.

Operation Pumpkin will also include a silent auction, which will be available online starting Saturday, Oct. 22 as well as in person on the day of the event. Attendees will have access to complimentary food and refreshments. For tickets and more information, visit Operation Pumpkin – Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home (virtualgalas.org)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.