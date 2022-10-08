EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is bringing back their most spooktacular event of the year on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event is returning on Sunday, Oct. 23 located at the Coronado Country Club. Operation Pumpkin brings local doctors and physicians together to carve unique Jack-o’-lanterns and auction them off for the Children’s Home. All proceeds from Operation Pumpkin will cover the cost of clothes and shoes for more than 80 children and families served by the Children’s Home throughout the year.
Operation Pumpkin will also include a silent auction, which will be available online starting Saturday, Oct. 22 as well as in person on the day of the event. Attendees will have access to complimentary food and refreshments. For tickets and more information, visit Operation Pumpkin – Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home (virtualgalas.org)
