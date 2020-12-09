Operation Hope needs donations for funeral assistance

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the surge in COVID-19-related deaths in the Borderland, people in El Paso need a lot of help to bury loved ones.

To make matters worse, Operation HOPE’s funeral assistance program and the El Paso County General Assistance CARES Act funding is coming to an end on Dec. 31.

Since April, Operation HOPE has been helping people in the community and has since helped with more than 600 funeral services.

The organization said it is now out of money and is now turning to the community for help.

If you would like to help, you can donate at https://ephope.com/donate.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Borderland jazz musicians provide platform for new creative outlets amid pandemic

Support group for frontline workers

Eastridge Christmas tradition lives on

915 Showcase All-Star game canceled due to ongoing pandemic

The Borderland gets its own shiny monolith, but not for long

Early voting ends today

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link