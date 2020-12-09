Operation Hope needs donations for funeral assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the surge in COVID-19-related deaths in the Borderland, people in El Paso need a lot of help to bury loved ones.

To make matters worse, Operation HOPE’s funeral assistance program and the El Paso County General Assistance CARES Act funding is coming to an end on Dec. 31.

Since April, Operation HOPE has been helping people in the community and has since helped with more than 600 funeral services.

The organization said it is now out of money and is now turning to the community for help.

If you would like to help, you can donate at https://ephope.com/donate.

