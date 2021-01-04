Operation H.O.P.E. will continue assisting with COVID-19 funeral arrangements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Despite CARES Act funding running dry, El Paso non-profit Operation H.O.P.E. will continue to offer funeral assistance to those affected by COVID-19.

Operation H.O.P.E. entered into agreements with Perches Funeral Home and Funeraria del Angel for a discounted rate for traditional and cremation service funerals. Operation H.O.P.E. will cover up to $1,000 for each of those discounted rates.

Anyone needing assistance can contact Angel Gomez with Operation H.O.P.E. at (915) 590-0490.

Additionally, anyone wishing to donate funds to the funeral assistance program can do so through Operation H.O.P.E.’s Facebook page.

