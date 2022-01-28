EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, announced Friday that they had completed the temporary support efforts for Operation Allies Welcome at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.

“It has been an honor to work alongside our interagency partners to support this important mission and follow through on America’s commitment to these Afghans…As a task force, we are proud to have provided a safe haven that enabled our guests to not only survive but thrive as they awaited resettlement.” Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, 487th Air Expeditionary Wing commander

From Aug. 31, 2021, to Jan. 26, 2022, Task Force (TF) Holloman provided temporary housing and support services for approximately 7,100 Afghan guests.

While at TF Holloman, Afghans were able to safely complete the steps of the resettlement process such as medical screening and administrative requirements.

DoD service members, along with interagency and non-governmental organization partners, also helped enable the success of Afghans resettling into American communities by supporting activities such as English language and culture orientation classes.

Department of Defense officials added that they were “proud to make these temporary accommodations and services available to the relocated Afghans at Task Force Holloman.”

Officials added that the Holloman team of military, civilian, and contract personnel worked closely with numerous federal departments and agencies, and non-governmental organizations to ensure additional resources were available for Afghans.

