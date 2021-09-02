Only on 9: Afghan refugee gives insight on fleeing his country and living in Ft. Bliss facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Afghan blogger, now refugee, has lived at Ft. Bliss for a week now.

“We don’t know where is this exactly, but we know we are in the middle of a desert.” Hamed Ahmadi said.

Just days ago, Ahmadi was in Afghanistan watching chaos unfold. One week later, he’s safe on American soil.

“I needed to somehow save my life,” he said.

Ahmadi worked as a blogger in Afghanistan and covered stories in some of the most dangerous provinces in the country.

He said life at the housing facility in Ft. Bliss is not as good as refugees expected. He lives in a tent, each have up to 70 other refugees. Ahmadi said he continues to see more Afghans arrive and the facility now houses 4,000.

“I think the problem with the situation here is the government not prepared,” Ahmadi said. “People remain hungry.”

Hygiene is a problem and food is scarce, and the feelings among refugees are mixed.

“It’s a strange feeling that I have right now as a person that had the chance to flee Afghanistan,” Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi said he feels guilt that he escaped and left family and friends behind. Other refugees at the post have similar sentiments. Many are hopeful and grateful, but confused about what will happen next.

“There are mixed feelings,” he said. “People are confused, but also feel safe because they are out of Afghanistan. They are not sure about their future.”