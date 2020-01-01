Ongoing investigation after 10 units responded to a house fire in the upper valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews responded to reports of a Condition 2 House Fire in the upper valley at 9:05 p.m. yesterday.

The fire happened at the 800 block of Forest Willow Cir.

17 firefighters and 10 units contained the fire that spread through the house. According to the El Paso Fire Department, the fire was contained at 11:35 p.m.

Officials say, two adults, one male, and a female, were evacuated safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross Southwest Region.

An investigation has started to determine the cause of the fire and the total amount of damage. We will post updates as they become available.