One year later, El Paso sees 2,244 total virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One year after El Paso’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case was reported on March 13, 2020, a total of 2,244 El Pasoans have been lost to COVID-19. In total, there have been 126,641 positive cases reported.

On Saturday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 10 new virus-related deaths. The new deaths occurred over a period of more than four months.

All 10 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, two men and one woman in their 70s and one man and one woman in their 90s.

The Health Department also reported 194 new cases, as well as 31 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the state. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. We are currently in CDC Week 10.

There 3,836 active cases, with 243 hospitalized individuals, 102 in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 120,302 individuals, or 95 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso and Juarez reached more than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths combined.

According to the Texas Vaccine Dashboard, 98,560 people in El Paso have been fully vaccinated and 170,315 have received at one dose of a COVID vaccine.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.