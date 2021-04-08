One woman dead after last night’s crash, another facing intoxication manslaughter charges

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old woman has died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate the crash that happened on Wednesday night around 9:10 p.m. on U.S. 54 mile marker 21.

According to police, 35-year-old Erika Monique Debruhl was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, along with her passenger, on the left lane at excessive speed. Debruhl veered into the right lane hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic.

Debruhl was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger died at the hospital and the driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Debruhl will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Intoxication Manslaughter upon her discharge from the hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this collision.

This is the 16th traffic fatality of this year.