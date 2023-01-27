EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center (EPHM) has announced that One San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso will be lit in purple in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

EPHM is proud to participate with other organizations around the world to commemorate and educate the community on the important history of the Holocaust. EPHM invites the public to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day by visiting the El Paso Holocaust Museum and touring its permanent galleries, as well as its current traveling exhibit, “Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank,” which will be on display through Feb. 14, 2023.