EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after being allegedly electrocuted at a skatepark, according to El Paso Fire Department.

The incident happened at the Dick Shinaut Park located at 11701 Rufus Brijalba Dr. around 7:47 p.m.

“I got the sand and threw it on him, on the fire because his clothing was on fire and I didn’t want it to get worse,” said Kristian Gillham, a witness at the scene.

“Multiple times there, like almost every time I see him, he climbs up there and everyone’s like “oh touch it” and he’s like “no I’m not touching that,” so he wouldn’t in his right mind touch the pole,” added Gillham.

Officers are investigating a possible injured party.

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this story.