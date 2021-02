EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency dispatchers say one person was transported with minor injuries to the hospital in an accident at Anise Drive near Montwood and Lee Trevino.

What appears to look like a Sun Metro bus, crashed into a home in east El Paso.

The accident happened at 5:48 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.



We will bring you more updates as soon as they become available