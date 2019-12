EL PASO , Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say the incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on I-10 East and Yarbrough near Del Sol Medical Center.

According to El Paso Police, one person was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Investigators will have I-10 East closed at McRae until they have cleared the scene.

