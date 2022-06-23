SOCORRO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing on La Morenita Circle that left the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

EPPD did not give a lot of information except that a stabbing took place on La Morenita Circle, a street in Socorro.

A victim was transported to the hospital. Police will provide update.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.