SOCORRO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing on La Morenita Circle that left the victim with non-life threatening injuries.
EPPD did not give a lot of information except that a stabbing took place on La Morenita Circle, a street in Socorro.
A victim was transported to the hospital. Police will provide update.
