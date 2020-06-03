One person shot in reported home invasion in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a reported home invasion in the Lower Valley.

It happened in the 1100 block of Prescott Drive near Phoenix Avenue and Giles Road in the Lower Valley. One man was reportedly shot inside his home by two men, one is described as a Hispanic male and a second suspect is a Black man.

Emergency dispatchers confirm the victim was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple EPPD units are responding to the area to search for the suspects. Residents should remain indoors.