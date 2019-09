EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Entertainment District Wednesday night.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cincinnati and Stanton.

Police have not yet said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.