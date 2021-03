EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Socorro.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday at the 11600 block of Datsun Rd. City officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Socorro Police Department is investigating the shooting, but said there is no danger to the community at this time.

