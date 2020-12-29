One person seriously injured in pedestrian crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a pedestrian collision in downtown El Paso on Tuesday.
According to investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit, the collision happened at the intersection of E. Overland Ave. and S. Kansas St. in Downtown.
One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back or updates.
