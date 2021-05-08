One person seriously injured in Northeast stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Northeast El Paso on Saturday night.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the stabbing, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the 11200 block of Sean Haggerty Drive in the Northeast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

