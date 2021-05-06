One person seriously injured in head-on crash near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Paisano near Sunland Park.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday at Paisano Drive and McNutt Road.

Three others involved in the crash had minor injuries, according to emergency dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.