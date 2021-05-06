One person seriously injured in head-on crash near Sunland Park

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Paisano near Sunland Park.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday at Paisano Drive and McNutt Road.

Three others involved in the crash had minor injuries, according to emergency dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story