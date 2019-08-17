One person seriously injured in East El Paso rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash in East El Paso Friday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the two-vehicle wreck was reported at about 8:15 p.m. on Loop 375 North near North Loop.

A second person was also taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, dispatchers say.

The freeway is closed to traffic near the North Loop exit. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.