One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations unit is being summoned to a two-vehicle collision on Dyer St. and Ameen Dr. in Northeast El Paso right before 8:30 a.m.

Police say two people were transported, one with minor injuries and a confirmed fatality.

This is all the information provided by police so far. Avoid the area if possible as traffic delays are expect.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated as we receive more information.

