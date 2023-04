EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department crews knocked down a condition 2 fire Sunday morning at the 4100 block of Starlight, the EPFD reported on Twitter. That’s in Northeast El Paso.

Photos by Tony Pina- KTSM

One person is being checked at the scene, according to the tweet.

