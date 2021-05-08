One person injured in Upper Valley shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Upper Valley.

A man was injured in the shooting that happened at a residence at the 5100 block of Chromite Street, according to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit.

CAP sent an alert to media at 4:17 a.m. Police did not indicate what led to the shooting, the victim’s age, how many people were involved or if they have a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

