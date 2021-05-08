One person injured in Upper Valley shooting

El Paso News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Upper Valley.

A man was injured in the shooting that happened at a residence at the 5100 block of Chromite Street, according to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit.

CAP sent an alert to media at 4:17 a.m. Police did not indicate what led to the shooting, the victim’s age, how many people were involved or if they have a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso groups weigh in on abortion bill passed in Texas House

Vaccine pop-up event

Land Commissioner George P. Bush on border visit

Medical graduate to train at hospital where she was born

Stroller Strong Moms

Flower shortage for Mother's Day

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link