One person in custody after shots fired during fight in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said one person was taken into custody after a reported fight that happened in West El Paso on Sunday night.

EPPD units responded to Mesa and Mesa Hills after reports of up to 50 involved in a fight involving weapons just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The call was upgraded to a shots fired call. The person with the gun reportedly fled the scene.

EPPD tweeted that one person was in custody at 9:29 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

One subject in custody. Scene still active https://t.co/xOBeoByI9w — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) May 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.