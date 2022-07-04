El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place Monday night in the Lower Valley.

Police were called out shortly after 6 p.m. to the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, in reference to a shooting.

Officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating the shooting, an no other information is available at this time.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts on Tuesday.

Police at a home along 6500 block of Franklin Loop

