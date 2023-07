EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person died following a crash in the Socorro area Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Carl Longuemare and Plaza Creek and the initial call came in at 8:06 a.m.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to investigate the scene.

El Paso Police Department didn’t provide any more details on this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.