EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in East El Paso.

El Paso police said 20-year-old Ilian Sastres of Chapparal was stopped at a red light when he was hit by a car from behind about 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino Drive.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Art Xavier Muela was approaching the intersection when the light turned green. Police said Muela possible didn’t see that Sastres was still stopped at the intersection and continued, hitting Sarsa.

Investigators believe Sastres’ motorcycle experience mechanical problems and stalled out. He died at the scene.

This is the 56th traffic-related death, compared wit h56 at the same time last year. It was unclear from a police news release whether charges would be filed.

