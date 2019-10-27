UPDATE: Motorcyclist was stalled at intersection when hit from behind, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in East El Paso.

El Paso police said 20-year-old Ilian Sastres of Chapparal was stopped at a red light when he was hit by a car from behind about 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino Drive.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Art Xavier Muela was approaching the intersection when the light turned green. Police said Muela possible didn’t see that Sastres was still stopped at the intersection and continued, hitting Sarsa.

Investigators believe Sastres’ motorcycle experience mechanical problems and stalled out. He died at the scene.