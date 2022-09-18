





EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to 12275 Pellicano Dr. to investigate a shooting that happened early this morning.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., officers responded to the outside of the Oyster Bar near Pellicano Dr. in reference to a shooting. Officers located an individual in his mid 30s with an apparent gun shot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital and has since passed away. It is unknown what initiated the shooting.

Police are calling this incident a homicide and are asking the public to call the non-emergency hotline regarding this incident.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

