One person dead after hit and run on Border Highway near Midway exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officials, investigators and first responders are on the scene of a fatal hit and run on the Border Highway.

Eastbound traffic came to a halt shortly after 5:30 p.m, Tuesday evening, after a person was struck by an unknown vehicle that then left the scene.

EPPD officials say the description of the suspect’s vehicle will be released shortly and they are asking any one who witnessed the wreck to call 915-832-4400.

As this is a developing story, we will bring you updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.