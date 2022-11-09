EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX.

Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident want reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to officials, traffic had to be diverted as crews worked to clear the scene. Police have not yet said what exactly caused the crash. The road was initially closed due to the incident; however, the road should now be open.