EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person died in a three-car crash in East El Paso Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 9:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of Wedgewood, the El Paso Police Department said.

One person was dead at the scene. Police said it is unknown what the extent of the other injuries are at this time.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is on the scene.

This is a developing story and any new information will be posted here.