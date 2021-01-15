One person critically injured in officer-involved shooting in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning. This is the second officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning, this time in South Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened at 6000 Tejas Drive.

The incident started around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when officers with the EPPD Gang Unit were preparing to serve a warrant on a wanted man at a residence in the area. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was seen coming out of the house and got into a vehicle.

The car the suspect was driving stopped for a marked police vehicle that the officers were driving. When the officers approached the car, the suspect allegedly put the car in reverse and the car started spinning close to the officers. An officer shot at the suspect, striking him.

Earlier Friday, an incident involving an officer-involved shooting happened in Northwest El Paso. Police allege a suspect was armed with a rifle, threatening to shoot drivers on I-10 near Montoya Lane around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

This article will be updated as more information comes into the KTSM newsroom.