One of the first nurses in El Paso to get COVID-19 vaccines shares feedback on her experience a week later

Sarah Ellis, a registered nurse at UMC, was one of the first healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in El Paso on Tuesday, December 15 at University Medical Center with the first healthcare workers receiving the first injections shortly after.

Sarah Ellis, a vascular access nurse at UMC was one of five nurses to receive the first dose of the vaccine. One week later, she shared her experience in the days following the injection.

“Right after I got the shot I returned to work immediately,” Ellis said. “I felt completely fine, it hurt less than the flu shot, to be honest.”

Ellis said she had slight soreness the following day in her arm at the injection site but said it went away as the day progressed. As far as other symptoms, she said she was fine.

Ellis said she recommended the shot to anyone who is able to get it currently in efforts to minimize spreading the virus now that cases are slowly beginning to decrease in El Paso.

While Ellis acknowledges some people can be skeptical about getting the vaccine, she shared her insight to people who may be waiting to see how others react to the vaccine.

“Just start being optimistic, stop being so negative, a lot of people are being very negative about the vaccine and don’t think like that, if people want things to change then this is the way it needs to be, believe in science and believe that it’s going to work,” Ellis said.

She said her second dose is set for January 5.