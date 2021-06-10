One new virus death, new cases increase by 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One new COVID-19-related was reported Thursday by the El Paso Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,624.

The man in his 60s had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reported 31 new cases — an increase of 23 new cases from Wednesday’s numbers — as well as five additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 19, 20 and 23. We are currently in CDC Week 23.

There are currently 581 active cases, with 52 people hospitalized, 21 in the ICU and 17 on ventilators, all increases from the day before. As of Thursday, 57.8 percent of El Pasoans 12 and over have been partially vaccinated and 71.5 percent have been fully vaccinated, the same as the day before.

Health officials said that 132,972 individuals, or 97.6 of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

